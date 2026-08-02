HAPPENING NOW: ‘Rally for Eduardo’ in The Junction

There’s been some chanting and some honking, but otherwise the “Rally for Eduardo” demonstration just south of the West Seattle Farmers’ Market has been relatively low-key. We counted about 30 sign-holders when we got here around 11:15. They’re on the corners and lining the barricaded crosswalk on the market’s south end, where shoppers are strolling by too.

Some participants are marching in Walk-All-Ways when the pedestrian signal is on. Though there are usually demonstrations every Sunday, this was organized by a different group to call attention to Eduardo Aguirre Esparza, the local contractor arrested by ICE north of Morgan Junction a week and a half ago, as reported here. There’s an info table on the KeyBank corner with flyers about his situation as well as local immigrants-rights and rapid-response networks.

We asked an organizer if there’s been any update on this case, and she said as far as they know, he’s still in a detention facility in El Paso, and his family is continuing to push for his release and raising money to support that effort, as well as simply trying to get proof that he’s OK.