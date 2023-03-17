SATURDAY: Scouting for Food door-to-door food drive, part 1

The next two Saturdays, Scouts will be out all around West Seattle placing door hangers for the annual Scouting for Food door-to-door drive. Here’s the explanation:

Since 1985, Scouts have worked together with community food banks to collect food for the hungry during the annual Scouting for Food drive. Over that time, one million cans of food have been collected for local community food banks. The BSA teaches the value of community service in all of its programs and the importance of helping others. Doing a Good Turn Daily is a cornerstone of the Scouting program.

Scouts from West Seattle will walk our neighborhoods delivering door hangers on Saturday, March 18. The following Saturday, March 25, Scouts will return to collect non-perishable food item donations and deliver them to the West Seattle Food Bank. Emphasis is on food most needed for nutrition, such as peanut butter, baby formula, packaged meals, and canned goods, especially tuna, soups, stews, meats, fruits and vegetables.

Please help support the hungry in our community. Watch for a door hanger on your door and get your donations out early on March 25, so you can join our Scouts in “Doing a Good Turn Daily.”