TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Welcome to Monday

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, March 20th, and spring starts at 2:24 pm.

WEATHER & TIME

The forecast for today: Rain at times, high in the low-to-mid-50s. Sunrise 7:12 am, sunset 7:22 pm.

TRANSIT

Metro – First weekday for RapidRide H Line replacing Route 120 and for added trips on C Line and Route 50.

Water Taxi – Regular schedule.

Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on the 2-boat schedule, with added runs as of last week; check here for alerts/updates and see Vessel Watch for boats’ locations.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the camera at the top:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – looking east to west (unless SDOT turns the camera):

1st Ave. S. Bridge – another route across the river:

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if needed) – 206-293-6302.