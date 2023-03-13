FERRIES: Service added on Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route

(WSB photo, ferries seen from Lincoln Park at midday earlier this month)

Though Washington State Ferries has said it doesn’t expect to be able to restore the “Triangle Route” to three-boat service until later this year, it has added some sailings starting this week. Here’s the announcement:

To help supplement service, Washington State Ferries has added the following weekday service on our Fauntleroy/ Vashon/ Southworth “Triangle” route to fill gaps in the two-boat schedule when crewing allows: 11:15 a.m. existing Southworth to Vashon will load Fauntleroy traffic

11:50 a.m. Vashon to Fauntleroy

12:15 p.m. Fauntleroy to Vashon (continues to Southworth)

7:35 p.m. Fauntleroy to Southworth (currently to Vashon)

8:10 p.m. Southworth to Vashon

8:30 p.m. Vashon to Fauntleroy

8:55 p.m. Fauntleroy to Vashon

9:20 p.m. Vashon to Southworth

9:35 p.m. Southworth to Vashon (Fridays only)

As reported here, WSF hopes to restore three-boat service on weekdays in May, then full 7-days-a-week restoration in fall.