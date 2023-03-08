PREVIEW: What you’ll find on Thursday night’s West Seattle Art Walk

Tomorrow night (Thursday, March 9th) brings the last West Seattle Art Walk of winter, with artist receptions and exhibitions around the peninsula, as well as restaurants and bars offering food and drink specials to enhance your evening. Above is the list of participating venues, which is updated quarterly. Here are four of this month’s highlights:

REBECCA WOODHOUSE AT COMPASS: What you see above is painter Rebecca Woodhouse‘s “Subway Walls.” Woodhouse is a West Seattle artist who most often shows up in Friday Harbor, so this is a return to her “Stomping Grounds” – which is the title of her show at Compass (4531 California SW), where you can meet her 5-8 pm Thursday. She explains that the show title also reflects her style of abstract painting: “She places wood panels on the floor and steps all over them instead of hand-pressing her linocuts or using a printing press — both of which are prohibitive at the large sizes she prefers.”

IRENE REX AT AND ARLEN: Ready to start your Art Walk-ing a little early? Irene Rex‘s reception at new Junction shop And Arlen (4130 California SW) starts at 4 pm and continues until 7. She is described as an artist “who uses her sketch-style illustrations painted in watercolor, salt, and hand-drawn in layers of acrylic to design joyful home goods & accessories that encourage reusability and self-reflection.”

RHONDA PORTER AT ZELDA ZONK: Also on the early side, the reception at Zelda Zonk Consignment (2210 California SW) for West Seattle artist Rhonda Porter starts at 4 pm too. Rhonda “paints anything that makes her smile.”

DOUG EARLY AT VISCON CELLARS: Toward the south end of the Art Walk zone, Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is hosting photographer Doug Early, 5-8 pm. Stop in for wine and photos that “can take a person on a journey either by showcasing a foreign city’s highlights that piques the individual’s curiosity, an unusual landscape that begs the observer to want to know more or through capturing a flower in bloom that brings a wonderful calmness and serenity for the viewer.”

Those are just a few of the artists whose work you can see Thursday night – many others are previewed on the Art Walk website.