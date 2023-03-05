PHOTOS: Macklemore returns to Easy Street Records in West Seattle

(WSB photos unless otherwise credited)

Rapper Macklemore returned to Easy Street Records in The Junction this afternoon for a meet-and-greet signing event to celebrate his new album. Fans were waiting in this street – still closed post-Farmers’ Market – to snap pics:

Previous visits to Easy Street – including 2011 and 2016 – were with his longtime musical partner Ryan Lewis, but this time he’s solo. The new album carries his real name, Ben.

“Ben” was released this week; its first music video, “No Bad Days,” features Macklemore’s 7-year-old daughter Sloane. Easy Street sold out of the early “Ben” sales required to get a chance to meet him today.

Macklemore heads out on a world tour next month.

P.S. Days before Macklemore’s visit, artist Desmond Hansen was seen sprucing up his signal-box mural at 35th/Avalon:

(Thanks to Ian for the photo.) Hansen originally painted it in 2019.