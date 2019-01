Thanks to the reader who sent photos of West Seattle artist Desmond Hansen‘s latest signal-box work:

That one, at 35th and Fauntleroy, is Nikola Tesla (here’s a picture on Hansen’s Instagram account, including finishing touches). Nearby, at 35th/Avalon:

That’s since been completed too – as you can see here, it’s Macklemore. It’s been almost 11 months since the artist started his project.