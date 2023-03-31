BIZNOTES: Three about food (and beverages)

Three food-business notes this afternoon:

THE LOCOL: Back in November, we reported on the restaurant/bar‘s ownership change. Now, an update:

We are back open after our latest remodel. Now with the ownership changeover we are slowly rebranding with new signage coming soon, and the name has changed to The Locol Kitchen & Bar. We also have added a selection of cocktails featuring Northwest Spirits.

The Locöl is at 7902 35th SW; hours are here.

JET CITY BEIGNET: New way to get your beignet(s) on:

Starting in April, we will be serving made-to-order beignets from our commissary kitchen, located at 3611 46th Ave SW, every Sunday (including Easter Sunday) from 9 am-1 pm. Preordering is not necessary (although we do appreciate a heads-up for orders larger than 2 dozen) – people can just swing by and ring the bell near our menu located on the east side of the building and we’ll come out and take the order on the spot. We are also offering 12-ounce cups of our custom coffee blend with hints of chicory for the complete NOLA experience in West Seattle. We will also have bags of our coffee (roasted by Middle Fork Roasters in South Park) available for purchase, along with JCB merch and gift cards. Our menu, contact info and calendar can be found here: jetcitybeignet.com

YOUNGSTOWN COFFEE’S BENEFIT BAKE SALE: Happening today through Sunday at Youngstown Coffee (6032 California SW):

Transgender Day of Visibility is today (March 31st) and all weekend at Youngstown Coffee we’ll be hosting a bake sale to raise funds for three incredible organizations doing vital and life saving work to support local transgender and gender diverse communities. Stop by and grab some treats including some local favorites that were donated by Dough Joy and Full Tilt and support these amazing orgs! Or use the QR code in our shop to choose the organization you’d like to donate to. Lavender Rights Project

Diversity Alliance of Puget Sound

UTOPIA (United Territories of Pacific Islanders Alliance)

Youngstown is open until 4 pm today, 8 am-4 pm both days this weekend.

Got a biznote? Email is the best way to get us non-urgent info – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!