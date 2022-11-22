BIZNOTE: New ownership, other changes ahead for Locöl

When Locöl reopens at 3 pm today after being closed since Friday, some changes will be in place. Most notably, a new owner – Kevin Beardsley, at left below with managers April Savage and Ian Joyce:

(WSB photos)

We stopped by on Monday to find out what’s changing – and what isn’t.

The restaurant/bar at 7902 35th SW is changing its name slightly – Locöl Kitchen and Bar replaces the original Locöl Barley and Vine. That’ll be a clearer representation of what they are – especially the “bar” part, since now Locöl has a full liquor license, after 12 years of serving only wine and beer.

The full cocktail menu won’t roll out until around the first of the year, but they’ll be offering what you might call some teasers – tastes – before then.

They’ve also done a bit of a refresh – some paint, for example.

The food menu isn’t changing much – it gets some new dishes every few months anyway. The popular pork carnitas tacos, for one, are definitely staying. They might even get better, as Locöl plans to have all its tortillas sourced soon from nearby Milpa Masa. And that fits with the overall theme of local, made-from-scratch food – the menu also spotlights “comfort food”; twice-baked potatoes are popular too, as are sharable plates.

Also ample vegetarian options, the Locöl crew notes. And beyond the as-local-as-possible food, they’ll continue to showcase local art:

Locöl is 21+ and also has a covered, heated patio out back with room for up to 20 people. Hours are 3-10 pm Tuesdays-Fridays, 1-10 pm Saturdays, 1-8 pm Sundays, closed Mondays for now (but hoping to change that as staffing allows). The 3-6 pm Happy Hour is staying too.