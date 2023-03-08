West Seattle, Washington

09 Thursday

39℉

BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Luna Park Café has one hurdle to clear before reopening

March 8, 2023 6:58 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Luna Park | West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

(Photo sent by Bryan)

Last weekend, some fans of Luna Park Café were excited to see that sight – signs illuminated, people inside. It wasn’t a quiet reopening, though – the café had a few invitation-only test runs, following six months of closure for maintenance, repairs, and upgrades. Proprietor John Bennett tells WSB the test runs went well, but now there’s one last hurdle to clear: “We’re trying to hire line cooks so we can open next week. Anyone who wants to be part of our team can contact us at lunaparkcafe.office@gmail.com.” Luna Park Café (2918 SW Avalon Way) will celebrate its 34th anniversary this month.

Share This

No Replies to "BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Luna Park Café has one hurdle to clear before reopening"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.