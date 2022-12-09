BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Luna Park Café progress report

The sign for Luna Park Café says “fall repairs and maintenance,” but that work will stretch into winter. Three months have passed since café proprietor John Bennett announced that the beloved restaurant would close temporarily for some work. This week a reader asked if we had any updates. So we checked in with Bennett, who replied:

Our original plan was to be closed for a couple of months to replace some equipment and do deep cleaning. Luna will be 34 years old in March and was in need of repairs. Once we got into it, one thing led to another and we are replacing more equipment and doing more repairs than we originally thought we would do (even the 1958 Seeburg jukebox had to go to the shop for a complete overhaul).

The good news is that Luna will stay the same with some improvements to the menu and upgraded tech systems. Even retro has to step into the 21st century eventually. The bad news is that it is taking a lot longer to get the equipment and do the work. We are estimating reopening in January or February 2023. We look forward to another 34 years!