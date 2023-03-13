13 notes for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Camellia at Lincoln Park, photographed by Ann Anderson)

Here’s the lineup for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (and previews we’ve published):

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: In-person sales continue – use this lookup to find cookie booths near you – Sunday’s your last chance!

$ APPLICATION DEADLINE: Today’s the last chance for small nonprofits to apply for a Verity Credit Union (WSB sponsor) microgrant – details here.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY CELEBRATION: Two days early, with Silver Sounds at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 1-2 pm – RSVP requested.

COMEDY OPEN MIC: 3-6 pm, performers and spectators are welcome at Alki Café on the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus – details (and a map) are in our preview.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

STEM COMMUNITY WEEK: 4-6 pm today, activities open to the community continue at Louisa Boren STEM K-8 (5950 Delridge Way SW) – today with visitors from the Pacific Science Center.

TRIVIA x 6: At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) now offers trivia … at 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm; there’s 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

‘ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A 5TH GRADER?’ Bonus benefit trivia tonight, 7-10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), with prizes, food, drinks, raffle, more, benefiting Maslow’s Closet.

JAZZ NIGHT AT OTTER ON THE ROCKS: 6:30 pm, piano/saxophone duo at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

LIVE MUSIC AT LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Time for you to take the stage! 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT BENBOW ROOM: 9 pm-2 am – info in our calendar listing. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

Planning an event – presentation, meeting, performance, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, or … – that could be featured on West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar? Tell us about it! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!