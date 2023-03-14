Ready to make somebody laugh? Comedy open mic at SSC tomorrow

It could be argued that we need humor more than ever these days. If you’re ready to provide some – or enjoy some – here’s a new West Seattle opportunity: South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) invites you to a Comedy Open Mic tomorrow (Wednesday, March 15th). It’s happening at the Alki Café on campus (no relation to the one at the beach), 3-6 pm. If you’re interested in performing, email CafeAlki@seattlecolleges.edu. No need to RSVP if you just want to go get a few laughs. No admission but you’ll have the chance to enjoy some of Alki Café’s fare: “Available for purchase will be Alki Café’s usual offerings of specialty coffee drinks and pastries along with wood-fired pizza (made fresh by Culinary Arts Students) and NWWA Red created by Wine Studies students (for those 21 and older).” If you haven’t been to the café, it’s in the Culinary Arts Building, CAB toward the center of the campus map.