NEED $? Less than a week left for small nonprofits to apply for Verity Credit Union microgrants

If you’re part of a nonprofit that could use a $2,500 microgrant, you’ll want to apply ASAP for this program offered by Verity Credit Union (WSB sponsor) – here’s what it’s about:

Local non-profits whose work centers around social, economic, and/or environmental justice and well-being are invited to apply for a microgrant from Verity Credit Union through March 15, 2023.

Verity Credit Union’s Microgrant Program is designed to provide unrestricted monetary support for organizations whose work benefits historically underserved communities within Washington State.

The credit union aims to support organizations that may have limited access to traditional funding due to organizational size, age, or tax-exemption status. We strive to uplift and empower those doing the work of our communities. As such, the microgrant prioritizes organizations with a total asset size less than $250,000.

The deadline for Spring 2023 is March 15th, 2023. A few examples of what the grant can be used for are:

-Rent/Utility costs for organization facilities

-Staff stipends and salaries

-Improvements to operations, such as new technology or software

-Research and development to create new or improve pre-existing programs

Those interested can apply at veritycu.com/microgrant-program