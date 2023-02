(Photo by James Bratsanos)

After another day with The Olympics and other snow-covered mountains on full display, will we see snow down here? As of 6 pm, we’re under a Winter Weather Advisory alert that’s in effect until 10 am tomorrow. It’s brief: “Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches.” If you notice the snow starting, please let us know – text our hotline, 206-293-6302 – thanks!