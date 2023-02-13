WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: 8 notes

(Rednecked Grebe in breeding plumage, photographed off Duwamish Head on Sunday morning by Matt Olson)

Here are eight highlights for today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

MONDAY MOVIE: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), “Terry’s Greatest Movies You’ve Never Heard Of,” today featuring “The Black Cat.” Free popcorn! Advance registration required – our calendar listing explains how.

ONLINE PERSONAL SAFETY CLASS: 2 pm, learn “proactive tips and steps you can take to enhance your personal safety, taught by Seattle police officers and employees.” Our calendar listing includes the registration link.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: 2 pm, councilmembers preview the week ahead (here’s the agenda) and get another briefing on the ongoing State Legislature session. You can watch online or on cable via Seattle Channel.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Free Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, even first-time players. $5.

MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

PLAY TRIVIA! Three scheduled options tonight for trivia players – 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have a West Seattle/White Center event for our calendar ? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!