TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday morning

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, February 9th.

WEATHER

Mostly cloudy, high in the mid-to-upper 50s.

TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS

–Metro is on its regular schedule, but still canceling some trips, as its fleet is not yet back to full strength, so keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts.

-Regular schedule for the West Seattle Water Taxi.

–Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on a two-boat schedule, but with reduced capacity since the 90-car Sealth replaced Issaquah on Wednesday – check here for alerts/updates and use Vessel Watch to verify which boats are running.

TRUCK TRAFFIC

The backups were discussed Tuesday when Seattle and Tacoma port commissioners met as managing members of the Northwest Seaport Alliance, which oversees cargo shipping for both ports,

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Oregon), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Henderson.

High Bridge – the camera at the top:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – looking east to west:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – the south route across the river:

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; take a quick look at West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if needed) – 206-293-6302.