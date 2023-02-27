TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: February’s last Monday

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, February 27th.

WEATHER

Possible snow showers this morning, rain showers later, high in the 40s.

TRANSIT TODAY

Water Taxi – Regular schedule.

–Metro is on its regular schedule, but still canceling some trips, so check notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts.

–Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on a 2-boat schedule; check here for alerts/updates and use Vessel Watch for boats’ locations.

BACK TO SCHOOL

For Seattle Public Schools and others that had midwinter break all week last week, classes resume today.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Oregon), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Henderson.

High Bridge – the camera at the top:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – looking east to west:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – another route across the river:

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if needed) – 206-293-6302.