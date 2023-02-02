Seattle Public Library expanding ‘Homework Help’

More Seattle Public Library “Homework Help” is being added at one branch in West Seattle, and the service is expanding to a new location nearby. From the announcement, here are the local highlights:

Homework Help, The Seattle Public Library’s free after school tutoring service (spl.org/HomeworkHelp), will add two locations and increase hours in February.

Starting the week of Feb. 6, the South Park Branch will offer two afternoons of Homework Help a week, and the Columbia, High Point and Rainier Beach branches will increase their weekly Homework Help hours …

At Homework Help, students in kindergarten through grade 12 can get help with their homework, as well as read and play learning enrichment games with trained volunteer tutors.

The new schedule is below; changes start the week of Feb. 6:

High Point Branch: 3411 SW Raymond St., 206-684-7454

o *Mondays, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (additional day)

o Tuesdays, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

o Wednesdays, from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

South Park Branch: 8604 Eighth Ave. S., 206-615-1688

o Tuesdays, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

o Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Homework Help will not be offered when Seattle Public Schools is not in session, including midwinter break (Feb. 21 through 24) and spring break (April 10 through 14). Homework Help will also not be offered on Wednesday, March 22, when all Library locations are closed for All-Staff Day. Homework Help’s last day for the 2022-2023 school year will be Thursday, June 22.