CITY COUNCIL: Rescheduled briefing on Seattle Police staffing Tuesday

Two weeks ago, we reported on information prepared for a scheduled meeting of the City Council Public Safety Committee, suggesting that SPD might have to slow its hiring because fewer officers were leaving, which posed a budget dilemma. That briefing scheduled for the committee’s June 9 meeting ultimately was postponed because it was the last item on the agenda and the previous two ran long. It’s now scheduled for tomorrow’s committee meeting (9:30 am Tuesday, June 23), same slide deck, but this time it’s the second item on the agenda, so not likely to be bumped again. It’s a regularly scheduled quarterly update, no votes scheduled nor attached proposals, but it can be viewed in the prism of the city’s looming budget shortfall. The agenda explains how to comment and/or watch, in person or remotely.