RETURNING: West Seattle 5K

(WSB photo, 2019)

Many big West Seattle events returned last year for the first time since before the pandemic – but not all. One that skipped last year WILL be back this year – the West Seattle 5K. This event raising money for WSHS students via the PTSA is set for Sunday, May 21st, the first WS5K since 2019. It’s a run/walk along Alki, with the start/finish line right in the hart of the beach business district. Organizers tell us they’ll be relaunching the West Seattle 5K website next week, so watch for registration details soon.