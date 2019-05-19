VIDEO, PHOTOS: West Seattle 5K starts second decade

(WSB photos)

Even with ~800 people all participating in one event, today’s 11th annual West Seattle 5K on Alki was highlighted by personal stories. Like the runners who were all Schmitz Park Elementary classmates and now high-school seniors:

The 5K is about high school, in fact – West Seattle High School‘s PTSA presents it. As the WS5K starts its second decade, it has a brand-new race director, Katie Hudson:

The top finishers, meantime, included spouses from Vashon Island. First to cross the finish line, Brian Folts, in 16:36:

Monica Folts was the second female finisher, 19:00:57.

Other top finishers in a bit – but first, here’s everybody leaving the starting line at Alki at 9:20 this morning:

At the start of our video, you hear the voice of Eric Radovich, who has emceed the WS5K most years. The sendoff for the runners and walkers also included WSHS principal Brian Vance, declaring “Westside is the Best Side!”

Now, the other top finishers – first and third female, Adrienne Glasheen (18:56, bib #5) and Jennifer Santoya (19:19, bib #742):

Second and third male finishers, Victor Ordaz (17:00, bib #653) and Tao Norsen (17:03, bib #655):

Tao is just 14 years old! Lots of other young participants, some running, some not:

Finishers of all ages got a cowbell greeting from this spectator:

Cowbell for the West Seattle 5K finishers! pic.twitter.com/KqIyvVJuUV — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) May 19, 2019

One more note: The West Seattle 5K is dog-friendly, too:

Full results are here.