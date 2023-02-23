West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Harbor Avenue, RV-less

February 23, 2023 11:23 am
As reported here, a city rep told the Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Council last week that the Harbor Avenue RV zone would be swept toward “the end of the month,” and then we discovered no-parking signage last weekend announcing “remediation” for today and tomorrow. So we went by this morning and found the entire stretch of Harbor devoid of RVs and trailers (among other vehicles); eight RVs/trailers were there as of earlier this week. We went through first north/westbound at 9:40 am and noticed a few police/Parking Enforcement officers milling; when we went back the other way at 10 am to record the video above, even they were gone. (The work crew toward the end was not related – they were digging in the road, not alongside it.) As of earlier this week, eight RVs/trailers were on Harbor – so where did they go? We checked 16th SW immediately afterward; no change there from the past few days. We’ve received two unsolicited reports via our hotline so far this morning otherwise – one caller says someone was towed to Beach Drive near Me-Kwa-Mooks Park; someone else texted, “The pallet RV, semi, and newer RV from the Harbor Ave RV camp have been towed over to 26th behind the tennis courts of the Delridge playfields.” We haven’t verified those yet but will be checking later, and we also are inquiring with the city for formal word on city-ordered tows (if any) from Harbor.

  • Steven February 23, 2023 (11:41 am)
    Soon to be on seen on 16th/SSCC.  

  • Mike February 23, 2023 (11:57 am)
     “The pallet RV, semi, and newer RV from the Harbor Ave RV camp have been towed over to 26th behind the tennis courts of the Delridge playfields.”So next to kid play areas…. brilliant 

  • CarDriver February 23, 2023 (12:01 pm)
    Can verify one rv was towed to Me-Kwa-Mooks from Harbor by a white Chevy pick-up this morning. A trailer that was on Harbor is there also. Both on the water side of the street. Also, curious why nobody has volunteered to host any of these rv’s. Reading previous WSB articles there were a lot of people expressing concern for these people.

  • WSeattlite February 23, 2023 (12:04 pm)
    Lets take bets how long until one RV then quickly after 10 RV’s reappear here again… They have been cleared / moved along before and just reappear days or weeks later it seems. Once one RV parks there unlawfully it seems it doesn’t take long for word to spread to fellow RV dwellers to move their RV’s to the location as well. The city needs to stay on top of this and enforce it when it’s just one RV instead of waiting until it’s 10 RV with trash surrounding them. This goes for Harbor Ave SW and other locations such as the growing encampment of vehicles, tents and trash at the 1st Ave S bridge underpass along W Marginal Way S. 

