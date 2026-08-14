Memorial service planned August 29 for Annie Wallace Scott, 1950-2026

Family and friends will gather August 29 to celebrate the life of Annie Wallace Scott. They’re sharing this remembrance now:

In Loving Memory of Annie Wallace Scott

Our Annie was born on December 5, 1950, in Edinburgh, Scotland, to James and Annie Wallace. She was one of nine children and grew up in a large, rambunctious, very devout Catholic family. Annie loved telling stories about the high jinks and pranks she and her siblings pulled on one another, and there were many!

In 1973, Annie followed her older siblings, Frances and Jim, to Vancouver, Canada. There she met her husband, Jim Scott, and by 1975, she was living in Seattle, beginning a whole new adventure. Within a few years, she welcomed her only child, Heather.

When life took an unexpected turn and Annie became a single mother in a foreign country, she faced it with the strength and independence that would define her throughout her life. Knowing very few people in Seattle, Annie became close with her brother and sister in law, Mary Ann and Tom Scott. Before long, she packed up her things and headed to West Seattle to move in with them and their four children. Once again finding herself surrounded by a big, rambunctious, Catholic family!

Annie was a strong, independent woman who built a life she could be proud of. In the late 1970s, she became a paralegal and went to work for Tim Bradbury, one of Seattle’s first openly gay attorneys. She was working with him when the AIDS epidemic first hit Seattle and witnessed the chaos, sadness, fear, and heartbreak that many people experienced. Those experiences stayed with Annie for the rest of her life, and she became a lifelong supporter of the gay community.

Annie believed deeply in human rights and equality for all. She treated every person she met with kindness and respect, and she never judged someone for being different. She simply believed that everyone deserved to be treated with dignity and compassion.

By 1984, Annie had left the legal field and embarked on what would become a more than 40-year career in real estate. She began working at Cayce & Gain, where she spent many years building a successful career, forming lifelong friendships, and becoming a beloved colleague and friend to so many.

Annie was also deeply devoted to her faith and was very active in Holy Rosary Parish. Her Catholic faith and her church community were an important part of her life. She was equally proud of her Scottish heritage and never lost her love of a good time, a great party, and a good laugh.

Annie was generous, kind, fiercely loyal, and endlessly loving. She had a gift for making people feel welcome and cared for. She was also a beloved aunt to countless nieces and nephews, many of whom affectionately called her BAE—Best Aunt Ever. And honestly, there could not have been a more fitting name.

When Annie was diagnosed with cancer at the end of October 2025, she faced the news with the same courage and generosity that had guided her entire life. She participated in several brand-new chemotherapy trials, telling her daughter that she knew they might not help her, but that perhaps they could help someone else in the future. That was Annie.

Even during her illness, she remained a bright light. Her nurses and doctors would say how much they enjoyed seeing her and how they looked forward to her appointments because she was always such a cheerful presence and a delight to be around. She continued to bring laughter, warmth, and kindness to the people caring for her right up until the very end.

After a short battle with cancer, the Lord called Annie home to Heaven.

She is survived by her brothers John, Jim, Joe, and Tony; her sister Mary; her daughter Heather; her granddog Maisie; and countless beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Frances, Margaret and Teresa. Annie also leaves behind so many dear friends, colleagues, and people whose lives she touched along the way.

Annie is missed every single day. There is a tremendous void in our hearts, but we find comfort in knowing that this is not goodbye forever. We will see our Annie again.

A Rosary in Annie’s honor will be held at 12:30 p.m., followed by Funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at Holy Rosary Church. A celebration of Annie’s life will immediately follow Mass at the Center for Active Living. And because Annie was proudly Scottish, we will honor her the way she would have wanted: with an uplifting wake and a celebration of a beautiful life. Please join us for refreshments, stories, laughter, and a toast to Annie.

Acknowledgements: We would like to say a special thank you to the wonderful caregivers at the European Family Home for the love, kindness, and care you gave our Annie in her last few weeks. Your compassion meant so much to our family, and we are deeply grateful to you all.