FOLLOWUP: Dates posted for Harbor Avenue RV ‘remediation’

February 19, 2023 2:28 pm
0 COMMENTS
As we reported Thursday night, a city rep told the Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Council that the Harbor Avenue RV encampment area was scheduled for a sweep (aka “remediation”) late this month. Driving through the area at midday today, we noticed “no parking” signs along both sides of Harbor from Fairmount to Spokane, for next Thursday-Friday (February 23-24), and a closer look at the mandatory explanatory notices on some of them attribute the restrictions to “RV remediation”:

Most of the half-dozen-plus RVs scattered along that stretch of Harbor also have been tagged – the orange squares were in view on front windshields.

