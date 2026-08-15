TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound 1st Avenue South Bridge now closed for the weekend

Traffic reminder – the northbound First Avenue South Bridge is now closed for the weekend, both the driving lanes and foot/bike path. Here again is the original announcement, noting it’ll close next weekend too:
All northbound State Route 99 lanes will close across the First Avenue South Bridge in Seattle from 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, and again from 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, for maintenance.
The following ramps will also close for the duration of the closure:
-The First Avenue South on-ramp to northbound State Route 509.
-The Occidental Avenue South on-ramp to northbound SR 509.
-The South Holden Street on-ramp to northbound SR 99.
-Northbound SR 99 off-ramp to South Michigan Street.
-Northbound SR 509/SR 99 traffic will exit at South Cloverdale Street and follow a signed detour during the weekend closures.
Washington State Department of Transportation bridge maintenance crews will make bridge deck repairs during the weekend closure.
WSDOT has been repairing and replacing deck panels since finding cracks last winter. As always, we’ll check on this Sunday so we can report if it reopens early. Your tips are always appreciated too at 206-293-6302, text or voice.
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