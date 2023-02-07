ELECTION 2023: One week left to vote on two ballots

We are one week away from not only Valentine’s Day but Election Day – actually two elections, with separate ballots and voting methods. Next Tuesday night (February 14th) is your deadline to vote in both. So we’re reminding you/refreshing your memory:

SEATTLE I-135: This is the one issue on the traditional by-mail ballot you should have received already if you’re registered to vote – Seattle Initiative 135, which would create a new Public Development Authority to build so-called “social housing.” We took a look at I-135 a month ago here. This ballot has to either be in a King County Elections dropbox by 8 pm next Tuesday or be in the USPS mail early enough to guarantee it’s postmarked no later than February 14th. (As of tonight, only 12 percent of ballots had been returned.)

KING CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR: You’ll find the ballot for this vote online. You’re choosing one of three candidates to serve on the King Conservation District Board of Supervisors. Two of the three are West Seattleites – incumbent supervisor Chris Porter and Csenka Favorini-Csorba; also running is April Brown. The district explains itself as “a special purpose district committed to helping people engage in stewardship and conservation of natural resources” with an $8 million budget. Voting is conducted via online ballot access, with an option for requesting a physical ballot; find the voting link and candidate info here, and vote by 8 pm next Tuesday.