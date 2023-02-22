BIZNOTE: New operator, name for Park West

(Photo courtesy Clay Eals)

Vans like those carrying the name Avamere were the first sign for some of a big change at Park West Care Center in North Admiral. We confirmed that the facility is now Avamere Rehabilitation at Park West. Avamere is a regional chain of skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities, with more than 32 locations in Washington and Oregon, including this one. The takeover was one of four that Avamere announced this month, the company says:

Avamere Living acquired four new facilities on Feb. 1, 2023, in Washington state. All four were formerly operated by North American Health Care, as part of a previously announced deal with Sabra Health Care REIT. These properties currently serve the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Issaquah, and Burien, and will continue to offer post-acute care, short-term rehabilitation, and long-term care. … The four properties will be transitioned over the month of February, with existing teams remaining in place while Avamere leadership spends the month on-site doing training and onboarding. This increases the Avamere footprint in the greater Seattle-Tacoma area to nine facilities and allows for increased collaboration and support for the entire region.

Avamere vice president Maggie Hilty tells WSB the signage for the center at 1703 California SW will change, but they’re not sure how soon, as the company has just “gathered the specs.” The company is based in Wilsonville, Oregon, where it started with one facility in 1995.