WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red CR-V; mystery car

Two car-related notes this morning:

STOLEN CR-V: From Kerry: “My 1999 red Honda CR-V was stolen this morning between 6 and 8 am. License plate number AOZ7418. Taken from 4800 block of 50th Ave SW. text if you spot it – 206-245-8720.” SPD case number is 23-002115.

MYSTERY CAR: Nancy says this car “has been sitting on Cambridge SW between 25th and 26th for many weeks. The license plate has been removed and so have the four wheels. Perhaps, someone is missing this car.”

She says it’s locked and that no VIN number was visible.