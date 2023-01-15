WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Coffee stand break-in; dumped-likely-stolen bicycle

Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes this morning:

COFFEE STAND BREAK-IN: The photos and report are from Erik:

Mighty Mugs Coffee – West Seattle on West Marginal was broken into last night, I just happened to be driving by as workers were cleaning up the wreckage so pitched in and will add some bags to yesterday’s pile for pickup. It looks like a vehicle was used to pull the door off it’s hinges and then they proceeded to trash the place, causing lots of damage.

If you have any information please contact the business and call the police, and then please patronize this business when they’re up and running again!