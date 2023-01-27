TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday’s here

6:03 AM: Good morning! Friday has arrived; it’s January 27th.

WEATHER

Cloudy, more rain likely, high in the upper 40s.

TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS

–Metro is on its regular schedule but still running with fewer buses and fewer drivers – keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions.

-Regular schedule for the West Seattle Water Taxi.

-Washington State Ferries’ Triangle Route remains on a two-boat schedule – check here for alerts/updates.

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also up at Delridge/Oregon, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Henderson.

High Bridge – the camera at the top:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – open again:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – the south route:

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All working traffic cams citywide can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do it safely) – 206-293-6302.