RapidRide H Line launch date set

(Metro photo – RapidRide station work on Delridge)

After years of delays, RapidRide H Line – the conversion of what’s currently Metro Route 120 – is locked in for March, on the day of the bus system’s twice-annual service change. In this case, that’s Saturday, March 18, confirms Metro spokesperson Jeff Switzer. (The conversion originally was expected to happen in 2020.) Recent developments have included confirmation that the H Line will follow the 120’s current pathway in downtown Seattle, ending at Third and Virginia, while promising to “assess the feasibility of extending RapidRide H Line to South Lake Union in the future.” According to the latest email update, some of the finishing touches along the route will be some work on SW Roxbury as well as installation of transit lanes starting in the next week or so “along 16th Ave SW between SW 107th St and SW 116th St [in White Center], and on Ambaum Blvd SW between SW 128th St. and SW 148th [in Burien].” If you have construction-related questions, the project team’s next online drop-in Q/A session is tomorrow (Thursday, July 26th), 5-6 pm, online (meeting ID: 228 271 1759) or by phone (253-215-8782). The H Line will be West Seattle’s second RapidRide line, after the C Line, which launched in September 2012.