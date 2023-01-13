UPDATE: Power outage for 4,400+ West Seattle customers after tree falls in North Delridge

4:03 PM: Widespread outage reports. Don’t know yet where it originated. 4400+ customers per Seattle City Light map. Updates to come.

4:06 PM: Wires are reported down at 26th/Juneau. … This is affecting some major intersections such as Fauntleroy/35th and 35th/Avalon so please remember that when the signals are out, it’s an all-ways stop.

4:14 PM: Commenters report hearing three “booms.” (That corresponds with the three flickers we experienced here.) … One more reminder, the “estimated restoration time” you see on the SCL map is only a wild guess, so it’s not anything to take stock in. Basic power-outage advice includes, don’t open your refrigerator/freezer – what’s in them will last longer if you keep the cold air in. More advice here.

4:26 PM: No downed wires were found at 26th/Juneau but a commenter is saying a tree’s down near 25th/26th/Alaska/Hudson. We’re on our way to check that out. Meantime, if you’re hearing a lot of sirens, it’s because power outages tend to set off fire alarms and get people stuck in elevators, both of which result in SFD responses.

4:50 PM: Thanks again for the tips on the tree. Our crew has just gone to that area.

It’s in a somewhat difficult to reach area of a greenbelt near the 4700 block of 26th SW: the initial SCL crew has left to go back for some different equipment to get in and remove it/repair things.

5:13 PM: Power’s back, according to commenters, texters, and the SCL map.