UPDATE: Power outage for 4,400+ West Seattle customers after tree falls in North Delridge

January 13, 2023 4:03 pm
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

4:03 PM: Widespread outage reports. Don’t know yet where it originated. 4400+ customers per Seattle City Light map. Updates to come.

4:06 PM: Wires are reported down at 26th/Juneau. … This is affecting some major intersections such as Fauntleroy/35th and 35th/Avalon so please remember that when the signals are out, it’s an all-ways stop.

4:14 PM: Commenters report hearing three “booms.” (That corresponds with the three flickers we experienced here.) … One more reminder, the “estimated restoration time” you see on the SCL map is only a wild guess, so it’s not anything to take stock in. Basic power-outage advice includes, don’t open your refrigerator/freezer – what’s in them will last longer if you keep the cold air in. More advice here.

4:26 PM: No downed wires were found at 26th/Juneau but a commenter is saying a tree’s down near 25th/26th/Alaska/Hudson. We’re on our way to check that out. Meantime, if you’re hearing a lot of sirens, it’s because power outages tend to set off fire alarms and get people stuck in elevators, both of which result in SFD responses.

4:50 PM: Thanks again for the tips on the tree. Our crew has just gone to that area.

It’s in a somewhat difficult to reach area of a greenbelt near the 4700 block of 26th SW: the initial SCL crew has left to go back for some different equipment to get in and remove it/repair things.

5:13 PM: Power’s back, according to commenters, texters, and the SCL map.

  • Lindsy January 13, 2023 (4:07 pm)
    ‪Our power flickered followed by a loud boom which sounded like it came from the Avalon area. It happened three times but power is still on. I’m on 33rd and Hinds.‬ 

    • Avalonian January 13, 2023 (4:45 pm)
      Strange. I am on Avalon, have power, and heard nothing. *shrug*

  • Sandrina Reyes January 13, 2023 (4:07 pm)
    Heard 3 booms around 4pm. I’m in 98126, but still have power. 

  • Laura Matter January 13, 2023 (4:07 pm)
    We are in North Delridge and heard three very old booms coming from the direction of the Delridge playfield to the north of us. Our power is fine here. But we are on a finger of a grid that includes Admiral.

  • joan cooper January 13, 2023 (4:15 pm)
    city light estimates restoration at 7p

    • WSB January 13, 2023 (4:24 pm)
      As I noted above, and every time there’s an outage, the estimates are absolutely meaningless, will change, and are not worth paying any attention to.

  • helpermonkey January 13, 2023 (4:16 pm)
    Flickered 3 times in Morgan Junction but never lost power. 

  • Katrina January 13, 2023 (4:16 pm)
    No power at 26th and Brandon. Interesting pattern of those affected here in N Delridge 

  • Slider January 13, 2023 (4:23 pm)
    The lights at 35th and Fauntleroy are not working so traffic is backing up on the bridge 

  • north delridge January 13, 2023 (4:23 pm)
    we live on 25/juneau. there were three loud booms with bright flashes from the direction of 26th around 4pm. we still have power. we are on the east side of 25th

  • Brian January 13, 2023 (4:23 pm)
    Power out at Alaska Junction. Also heard 3 booms and power flickered before turning off. 

  • Eva January 13, 2023 (4:25 pm)
    Tree fell on a line between 25th Ave SW and 26th Ave SW, between Alaska and Hudson. 

  • Kali January 13, 2023 (4:26 pm)
    Supposedly there’s a tree that fell on the power line in the alley behind 26th avenue. Seattle fire was out there. Looks like it’s going to be really hard to reach easily.  Not sure if that’s the cause or if it’s a separate issue but my power’s out on 26th and Genesee and I’m guessing that’s why

  • Matt H January 13, 2023 (4:32 pm)
    Might it have something to do with the earthquake?

    • WSB January 13, 2023 (4:40 pm)
      That was 18 hours earlier.

  • AlkiD January 13, 2023 (4:43 pm)
    Out on Alki

  • Debbe Myers January 13, 2023 (4:45 pm)
    We are in the Alaska Junction on 40th between Dakota & Genesee.  Power went out around 4pm, however, our house has a generator that keeps a few lights on, refrigerator, freezer plus some plugs to cook dinner 

  • Emily January 13, 2023 (4:45 pm)
    A tree fell down the hillside behind my next door neighbors house onto the power lines. They sparked and blew hence the three very loud booms. It’s between 25th and 26 by Alaska. I called 911 and talked to the fire dept when they showed up. The power company is here now working on it. 

  • Isaac H January 13, 2023 (4:46 pm)
    Power out at our place, by 35th & Avalon.

  • bolo January 13, 2023 (4:51 pm)
    Traffic lights all out along Avalon, seems to be centered near Avalon/35 Ave. SW.

  • Al King January 13, 2023 (4:57 pm)
    61st & Stevens area. No issues/flickers with power/cable/internet. 

  • 🌀 January 13, 2023 (4:58 pm)
    Does anyone know if the businesses in the junction are closed due to the outage? 

    • L Reed January 13, 2023 (5:14 pm)
      I’m walking through the Junction right now. The power is on south of Genessee, all the businesses are open (if they are supposed to be, anyway).

  • KA January 13, 2023 (4:59 pm)
    Power out on 49th between Dakota and Andover. One house one direction, over direction no power.

  • Amanda January 13, 2023 (5:08 pm)
    Power back on at 38th and Dakota

  • Avalon and 35th January 13, 2023 (5:08 pm)
    Power just came back on at 35th and Avalon.

  • Yayy January 13, 2023 (5:09 pm)
    Power is back!

  • Dakota January 13, 2023 (5:09 pm)
    Delridge/Dakota is on!!

  • Als January 13, 2023 (5:09 pm)
    Out along Alki but somehow cactus has power soooo come on out y’all!

  • nf January 13, 2023 (5:10 pm)
    Power just came back on. This is at the 2500 block of Genesee between 25th and 26th.

  • Jules January 13, 2023 (5:11 pm)
    Power is back in N Delridge. Happy Friday the 13th, everyone!

  • 46th and Andover January 13, 2023 (5:12 pm)
    It’s back on here as well, 46th and Andover. 

  • Alma January 13, 2023 (5:12 pm)
    Power back on Alki 🙂

  • Yogini Nicole January 13, 2023 (5:13 pm)
    Thank youuuu sooo very much to all involved!! Power is back on on Alki Ave SW 98116!!  Way to go team West Seattle Blog haha my heroes! How exciting! Whew 😅 warmly with all of my humblest gratitude 😁♥️🙏🏽✨🌊🫶🏽 Yogini Nicole 🙏🏽

  • westseatleklkl January 13, 2023 (5:14 pm)
    Power back at Dakota and 45th

  • BK January 13, 2023 (5:15 pm)
    I’m by the PCC and lost power— it just came back on.

