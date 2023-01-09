FOLLOWUP: West Seattle low-bridge testing after cylinder removal

(SDOT photo, Sunday night)

On Sunday we told you about the removal of a leaky 7 1/2-ton cylinder from the machine house of the West Seattle low bridge, now in its third week of closure to surface traffic. SDOT says it’s now testing “how the bridge works with a single cylinder,” and that means you might be seeing some bridge movement. This testing, according to SDOT, will enable them to “make an educated estimate of how much longer repairs will take.” The cylinder itself is to be overhauled at a hydraulic-repair shop.