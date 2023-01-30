FOLLOWUP: Here’s how ‘free rides’ were used during West Seattle low-bridge closure, and what to do with unused points

After last week’s West Seattle Transportation Coalition meeting, we reported on SDOT’s numbers for “free rides” offered through the Transit GO app during the last of the three weeks that the West Seattle low bridge was closed to street/path use. We also asked SDOT for a breakdown between Metro and Water Taxi usage; today we got that info from SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson:

*900 single-ride bus tickets (including about 100 reduced-fare tickets) *70 day-pass bus tickets (including about 15 reduced-fare tickets) *450 Water Taxi tickets (including about 40 senior-fare tickets)

If you have unused points, here’s what happens to those, and another app-related note: