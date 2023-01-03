CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION: Holy Rosary School building’s 100th anniversary

That photo of Holy Rosary School is an echo of a similar photo taken 100 years ago:

On this date in 1923, Holy Rosary opened its building at 4142 42nd SW, with more than 200 students. The school itself opened 10 years earlier at an Admiral location; today is the 100th anniversary of moving into the building. 500 students now attend preschool through 8th-grade classes there. “Although much has changed over the past century, the vision of the four Aquinas Academy Dominican Sisters, Father O’Callahan and the Parish community has not,” school administrators say. (They’re currently accepting applications for kindergarten, and have “limited openings in other grades.”)