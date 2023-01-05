BIZNOTE: From driveway to storefront

Back a few years, when events were few and far between, Herbert Shepard set up rock and mineral shows under a tent in his Pigeon Point driveway.

(2021 photo)

Now he has a storefront, explaining, “After a long search we have found a location to open a retail and wholesale rock facility. It’s 1500 square feet, which is awesome and infinitely better than our one-car garage.” The World’s Fossils and Minerals is a short hop across the bridge in SODO, at 2700 4th Ave. South [map]. The proprietor adds, “Free 1-hour street parking. Entrance is up the stairs just west of the red and white Mallet Design Build sign. Open Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 am-4 pm, except Thursdays noon-6.”