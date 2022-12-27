TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Last Tuesday of 2022

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, December 27th.

LOW BRIDGE STILL CLOSED

We’re hoping for an update today on what’s wrong and why it’s taking so long to fix.

It’s been out of service since Friday.

WEATHER

More wind is on the way, according to the National Weather Service, with the latest alert – a High Wind Warning – and forecast viewable here; the strongest wind is expected in the pm. Rain continues, too; by late last night we were already getting reports of pooling water on local streets. Another water note: Today’s “king tide” – 12.9 feet – is at 8:40 am.

TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS

–Metro is back to a regular schedule today but still down buses for repairs – 12 of the 126 had been fixed by the end of last week – keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions.

-The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule but with a warning that the forecast high winds could affect service.

-WSF’s Triangle Route remains on its two-boat schedule- check here for alerts/updates.

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: As reported here, three have been added; four more are on the way. Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also up at Delridge/Oregon and Delridge/Orchard.

High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).

1st Ave. S. Bridge: The south route.

Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.