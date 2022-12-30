TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: 2022’s final Friday

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, December 30th.

LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE

This is the 8th day the low bridge has been closed to surface traffic, with SDOT saying they don’t yet have a timeline for repairs.

A new map is out for the (long) bicycle detour.

WEATHER & WATER

Rainy and breezy, high near 50. There’s another Coastal Flood Advisory until 1 pm, though it predicts “minor” flooding; high tide is at 10:49 am.

TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS

-Reminder that most transit services will be fare-free on Saturday

–Metro is on a regular schedule today but still down buses for repairs – 12 of the 126 had been fixed by the end of last week – keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions.

-The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule – note that it won’t run Sunday or Monday

-WSF’s Triangle Route remains on its two-boat schedule- check here for alerts/updates.

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Updating this recent report, five are now live. Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also up at Delridge/Oregon, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Henderson.

High Bridge – the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).

1st Ave. S. Bridge – the south route.

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.