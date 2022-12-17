Free ice cream, Christmas Light Run, gift wrap, Native art, trees, more for your West Seattle Saturday!

(Photo sent by Lee – decorated house on 26th SW north of SW Genesee)

It’s a weekend full of pre-holiday bustle – including this list from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:

HOLIDAY PHOTO POP-UP: Join Gail Ann Photography for holiday photos at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW). Fee, part of which is a nonprofit donation. Full details and all dates/times – 8:30 am to 2 pm today – are in our calendar listing.

TREE LOT’S LAST DAY: The Holy Rosary School Tree Lot closes after today. Here’s their final announcement:

Last day for the Holy Rosary Tree Lot is today. The lot will be open behind Holy Rosary School, on the corner of 41st & Dakota, from 9 am until the trees are gone. A fresh load was delivered on Wednesday and a few wreaths and strands of garland remain. If you are looking for a small 2-4’ tree, there is still a great selection available. We thank all the wonderful customers for helping us raise money not only for Holy Rosary School, but local West Seattle organizations.

NATIVE ART MARKET: 10 am-7 pm at the Duwamish Longhouse (4705 W. Marginal Way SW).

MORNING MUSIC: Marco de Carvalho and Friends, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), no cover.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – full details in our calendar listing.

FREE ICE-CREAM CONES: Special holiday gift for you from Shug’s Mini (California/Charlestown), noon-4 pm.

GIFT-WRAP EVENT: Also with Beloveds, noon-4 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW) – “We are providing gift-wrapping services for a suggested donation to Beloveds Foundation. We will have some gift wrap, ribbon, etc., and folks can come by who are not customers of Meeples Games too!”

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM GIFT SHOP: Noon-4 pm, visit the gift shop at the home of local history, with a 50%-off sale on glass ornaments and books. (3003 61st SW)

CANDLE POP-UP: Last 2022 pop-up for West Seattle’s Cascadia Wicks, 1-5 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW). 10% of candle sales will go to West Seattle Food Bank.

WINTER SPLENDOR & FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 5 pm, gift wrapping – face painting – ornament decorating – Santa pics – snacks and refreshments – music – presented by SW Seattle Youth Alliance, Westside Hey, Target, and YMCA, at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), Free, but RSVP here.

CHRISTMAS LIGHT RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) at 6 pm! “We hope you can join us for our annual Christmas Light Run! This will be a leisurely 2 to 3 mile run to look at lights and be in good company. Be sure to wear your reflective gear and lights. We encourage festive! We will serve nog, cider, hot chocolate, and treats afterward. Please feel free to bring food bank donations. We look forward to this annual time together.”

WEST SEATTLE YULETIDE: Fourth weekend for thousands of lights synched to music outside the Iversons‘ home on 38th SW between Genesee and Dakota – 6:30-10 pm.

FAUNTLEROY CHURCH CONCERT: 7 pm in the Fauntleroy UCC sanctuary with choir, brass, percussion, and lots of holiday spirit. Free. (9140 California SW)

‘MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET’: At 7:30 pm, it’s the second-to-last show for the Twelfth Night Productions presentation of The Lux Radio Theater version of the classic 1947 film, performed at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) – ticket info and other details on the TNP website. (While Sunday is sold out, some seats for tonight remained when we checked early this morning.)

ARTSWEST HOLIDAY SHOW: Tonight at 7:30 pm, it’s the next performance of “Q Brothers Christmas Carol” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW) – ticket info is in our calendar listing.

COOKIE’S FESTIVE MIRACLES: Doors at 8 pm for Cookie Couture‘s variety show, drag and more, at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), $15, 21+.

WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAY DRAG SHOW: 8:30 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) – “It’s time for some holiday cheer with the Legendary Queen Andrew Scott and special guest Miss Texas 1988.”

OUT AT THE BOX: Holiday-themed drag show at Box Bar (5401 California SW), 9:30 pm. Free. 21+.

Have something to add to our calendar and/or Holiday Guide? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!