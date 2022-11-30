West Seattle, Washington

01 Thursday

33℉

WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: 2 easy ways to give the gift of history

November 30, 2022 7:42 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | West Seattle history | West Seattle news

(Photo courtesy Southwest Seattle Historical Society)

Two holiday-shopping notes tonight from the Southwest Seattle Historical Society – first, TONIGHT is the deadline to order Log House Museum 25th anniversary apparel in time to get it before Christmas (as first mentioned here two weeks ago) – you can order here. They’ll have another batch for sale after that, through year’s end, but not available before Christmas, so if you’re interested, order now.

Second, the museum’s gift shop will be open the next three Saturdays, with a holiday sale – half-price books and glass souvenir ornaments (photo above). You can shop local, support a nonprofit, and celebrate local history. The museum and gift shop are at 61st/Stevens, and you can visit the shop noon-4 pm December 3, 10, and 17.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: 2 easy ways to give the gift of history"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.