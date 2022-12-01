FOLLOWUP: Southwest Pool’s plan for next two days

After being closed Tuesday and Wednesday for a staff shortage caused by illness, Southwest Pool opened for limited operations today. Now we have an update on the next two days:

Southwest Pool will run normal programs Friday, December 2nd, but we are closed for Saturday, December 3rd. We still have multiple staff members out sick and are unable to operate full programs safely. Friday normal operations. Adult Swim 12-2:30 pm.

Seattle Public Schools Swim Meet 3-6 pm. Saturday closed. Lessons and programs cancelled. Lesson participants will receive a refund for the missed lesson. We are working to return to full operation as soon as staffing allows. Check Southwest Pool’s webpage or call 206-684-7440 for updates.