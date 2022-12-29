FOLLOWUP: Catching up on garbage/recycling pickup

After last week’s big freeze led to crews skipping garbage/recycling/yard waste pickups for Seattle Public Utilities‘ Tuesday-Friday customers, this has been a catchup week – at least for garbage and yard/food waste, Though SPU said crews would “attempt” to catch up on recycling for “off-week” customers, so far we’ve only heard from people (ourselves included) whose recycling was not caught up. So we asked SPU about it. SPU spokesperson Sabrina Register didn’t have numbers on how many “off-week” recycling pickups have been made, if any, she did stress these points:

-Customers can set out double the amount of recycling next week on their collection day at no additional charge. -If customers’ recycling is not picked up at the end of their off-week collection day, they should bring in their carts and set out double next week on their collection day.

So if you have Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday pickup and your recycling hasn’t been picked up, you’re out of luck until next week. One thing she’s still checking into for us – how much recycling constitutes “double,” since the SPU website says you can put out “one unit” extra each week, which theoretically would limit you next week to one bin plus three “units.”