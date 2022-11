Today’s high was 45, nine degrees below the normal high for this date, and the temperature’s heading lower. The newest forecast update says lows could be near freezing the next few nights, with daytime highs in the low 40s. In addition to the emergency shelter that’s now open at the West Seattle Veteran Center (3618 SW Alaska), there’s also a daytime warming center at the Salvation Army campus in South Delridge, 8 am-7 pm weekdays (9050 16th SW).