WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Emergency shelter opening Sunday, and how you can help

(West Seattle Veteran Center photo)
‘
As mentioned earlier, the fall’s first round of very cold weather is on the way. So West Seattle’s only emergency shelter – at American Legion Post 160/West Seattle Veteran Center – is getting ready to open. From its manager Keith Hughes:
The time has come – the first Cold Weather Emergency for winter 2022 has been declared by City of Seattle and King County Regional Homelessness Authority to run Sunday evening through next Friday night.
The West Seattle Warm-Up Center and Shelter, operating in the West Seattle Veteran Center at 3618 SW Alaska St, will officially open at 5 PM on Sunday.
I know that the cost of everything has gone up since I requested help for last winter, but I believe that the good people of West Seattle will step up and help support this All-Volunteer shelter operation.
Here’s the list of what the shelter needs:
Food Pantry
Ground Coffee
#4 cone coffee filters
Instant Hot Cocoa Mix (for hot water)
Bottled water
Soft drinks in cans (store brands and things on sale)
Instant Oatmeal packets
Granola type low sugar cereal
Pancake mix, bisquick mix,
Pancake syrup, butter, jam
Canned soup, chili, beef stew
Packaged food like top ramen, cup-o-noodles, mac and cheese
Rice-a-roni, noodle-roni boxes
Dry spaghetti, egg noodles, macaroni
Spaghetti sauce in jars
Food store gift cards so we can get fresh things like milk, eggs, butter, meat
Other Needs
Socks, gloves, stocking caps, t-shirts and underware (men’s large and X-large)
Travel size individual soaps, shampoo; tooth brushes & toothpaste (ask your dentist for donations) bar soap for shower, laundry detergent pods
Toilet paper and paper towels, disinfectant wipes
Single-bed-size blankets
We have a question out about optimal drop-off hours. Also last year there was discussion of donors ordering items online and having them shipped directly to the center/shelter.
| 0 COMMENTS