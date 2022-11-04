WEST SEATTLE ART: Big bird coming to Highland Park intersection

We noted in coverage of last week’s HPAC meeting that an artist has been chosen for the “percent for art”-funded installation that will be part of finishing changes to the Highland Park Way/Holden intersection. (You might recall that the signal there now is a “temporary” version installed quickly days after the West Seattle Bridge closure, when the intersection suddenly had to handle a dramatically increased share of traffic.) HPAC said the art would be a “giant Steller’s Jay.” Those of course are the fractious blue-and-black birds often seen (and heard!) in local neighborhoods:

(Photo by Jeremy Barton)

As promised, we followed up with the city Office of Arts and Culture to find out more about the plan. Here’s what spokesperson Erika Lindsay told us:

The selected artist is Matthew Mazzotta; the artwork is tentatively titled Where’s the Party. The artwork concept is a large-scale Steller’s Jay that will overlook the intersection of Highland Park Way SW and SW Holden Street. Construction on this intersection-improvement project includes new permanent signal lights and roadway improvements, which will begin in January. The new artwork will be installed in Summer 2023. Total project cost is $120,000 and is funded through SDOT % for Art.

So how big is “large-scale”? Lindsay says, “We are still working to determine clearances from overhead wires, but for now the estimate is that the overall sculpture will likely be over 10 feet in total height.” (The city had presented three very different concepts for the intersection project last year, as we reported here, and at the time said $120,000 wasn’t enough for a sculpture.)

P.S. The “percent for art” program isn’t new – it was created almost 50 years ago.