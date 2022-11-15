SPORTS: West Seattle Lacrosse Club’s offseason invitation for girls

(Photo provided by West Seattle Lacrosse Club)

The next season is a few months away, but the West Seattle Lacrosse Club is hosting informal events right now for girls who might be interested in playing. Here’s the announcement:

Attention, young ladies of West Seattle! Looking for a fun team sports opportunity for the Spring 2023 season? Search no more! The West Seattle Lacrosse Club wants YOU to join the growing group of girls taking advantage of this awesome local sports community! Team options for Under 10, Under 12, Under 14, and a new High School Team! No prior experience is required.

So, if you’re between third and twelfth grade, come check it out and get your questions answered. Casual Fall Ball get-togethers happening on Sunday 11/20 and 12/11 from 9:30 am to around 11:00 am at A.T. Milo Park next to the Southwest Tennis Courts and Pool at 30th and Thistle. More events are coming after the holidays. No RSVP, ongoing commitment, or equipment is required to participate in Sunday Fall Ball. So, just bring a friend or two, and come check it out! Loaner equipment is available for use.

Registration is open now for the 2023 season, which starts in February!

For more information or to register visit westseattlelaxclub.org or reach out to westseattlelax@gmail.com with questions, and we look forward to seeing you out there!

WSLC also fields a High School Boys program. For youth boys’ lacrosse, please visit our friends at swlacrosseclub.org.