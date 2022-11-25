Christmas Ship, shopping, theater, more for your West Seattle Friday!

(Thanksgiving Eve photo from Lincoln Park by Susan Romanenghi)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

NATIVE ART MARKET: It’s a tradition for the last Friday-Saturday-Sunday of November – the Native Art Market at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse (4705 W. Marginal Way SW) is a great place to start your gift shopping and support Indigenous artists/crafters. On until 5 pm today and 10 am-5 pm Saturday-Sunday.

BLACK FRIDAY LOCAL SHOPPING: As previewed here, today’s sales include West Seattle independent businesses and WSB sponsors Thunder Road Guitars and The Bass Shop (6400 California SW), Lauren’s Jewelry (Westwood Village), Emerald Water Anglers (4502 42nd SW), and Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska).

WATCH THE WORLD CUP: We’ve listed seven West Seattle spots where you can watch the 11 am USA-England match.

CHRISTMAS SHIP: The first of three West Seattle stops for the Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship is at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1200 block of Harbor Avenue SW), 5:35 pm. Carolers sing from the ship, you watch from the shore!

ST. NICHOLAS FAIRE ONLINE AUCTION: Bid for a variety of holiday-gift items (or maybe something you can use!), support the West Seattle Food Bank. It’s all happening online 6-9 pm tonight – as explained here.

ARTSWEST HOLIDAY SHOW: Tonight at 7:30 pm, it’s opening night for “Q Brothers Christmas Carol” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) – ticket info is in our calendar listing.

Have something to add to our calendar and/or Holiday Guide? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!