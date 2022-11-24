FRIDAY: Holiday shopping, and helping, at online St. Nicholas Faire

Again this year, the St. Nicholas Faire, presented every year by First Lutheran Church of West Seattle, is happening online – Friday (November 25), 6-9 pm. You bid for gift items, the West Seattle Food Bank benefits from proceeds, supporting their work preventing hunger and homelessness! This year’s items include coffee, wine, beer, cookware, gift cards, vacation packages, even Seahawks-themed “ugly sweaters.” All you have to do is register to be ready to get your bids in tomorrow night! You can register and preview the items now – go here.