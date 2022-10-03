YOU CAN HELP: Duwamish Alive! opportunities to restore habitat for salmon needed by orcas for survival



(WSB file photo)

If you’re concerned about Southern Resident Killer Whales – still languishing with historically low population numbers – here’s a simple way to help. The one-day volunteer event Duwamish Alive! is back at full strength this fall with the theme “Saving Our Salmon Saves Our Orcas.” Just clear your calendar for 10 am-2 pm Saturday, October 15th – even if you can’t volunteer. The announcement from the Duwamish Alive! Coalition explains:

With the latest news about our Southern Resident Orcas, saving our river’s salmon – especially chinook, which the orcas need – is critical to their survival. Join us for a day of restoring the health of our watershed and salmon habitat at sites from Seattle to Auburn. The Green-Duwamish Watershed will be alive with hundreds of volunteers working throughout it to improve the health of its habitat and water for salmon, orcas, wildlife, and communities . This collaborative effort brings together many organizations and municipalities to highlight the complexity of our watershed and its importance to our region in restoring its health and the salmon that depend upon it. We will be working in the upland forests, along and in the river, its tributaries, and wetlands from Seattle to Auburn.

Because our watershed is important to the survival of our Southern Resident Orcas, we are also partnering with Conservation Districts’ Orca Recovery Day event throughout the region. We will be hosting not only volunteering opportunities, but at many of our sites we will have community engagement/educational activities for the broader community to enjoy. This is a family-friendly event, with all ages welcome. Tools and instruction are provided. Contact: info@duwamishalive.org

For site information and registration: duwamishalive.org